Freshman Brenna Sheldon, of Hillsboro, Ore., shops for textbooks in the VandalStore as student’s return to campus for University of Idaho’s first day of the fall semester Monday in Moscow. “I’m most excited for just the change from Oregon and getting to live somewhere new,” Sheldon said.
Students are seen walking along the Terrell Mall in this photo taken with a slow shutter speed as they return to campus for Washington State University’s first day of the fall semester Monday in Pullman.
Sophomore Quinton Collins, of southern Oregon, flips through posters while looking for art to decorate his new home as student’s return to campus for Washington State University’s first day of fall classes Monday in Pullman.
Senior Luke Austin, of Coeur d’Alene, searches for textbooks in the VandalStore as student’s return to campus for University of Idaho’s first day of the fall semester Monday in Moscow. “I’m a little nervous as I have a heavy semester ahead,” Austin said.
Students walk along a bridge with a banner that reads, “Welcome Cougs,” as they return to campus for Washington State University’s first day of fall classes Monday in Pullman.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
<text>A person exits Reid Centennial Hall on the first day of classes at Lewis-Clark State College on Monday in Lewiston.</text>
August Frank/Tribune
Freshman Brenna Sheldon, of Hillsboro, Ore., shops for textbooks in the VandalStore as student’s return to campus for University of Idaho’s first day of the fall semester Monday in Moscow. “I’m most excited for just the change from Oregon and getting to live somewhere new,” Sheldon said.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Students are seen walking along the Terrell Mall in this photo taken with a slow shutter speed as they return to campus for Washington State University’s first day of the fall semester Monday in Pullman.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
People walk through campus framed in cutouts spelling out “LC State” on the first day of classes at Lewis-Clark State College on Monday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Junior Will Shook tosses a Frisbee to freshman Jangbu Sherpa as student’s return to campus for University of Idaho’s first day of the fall semester Monday in Moscow.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Sophomore Quinton Collins, of southern Oregon, flips through posters while looking for art to decorate his new home as student’s return to campus for Washington State University’s first day of fall classes Monday in Pullman.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Senior Luke Austin, of Coeur d’Alene, searches for textbooks in the VandalStore as student’s return to campus for University of Idaho’s first day of the fall semester Monday in Moscow. “I’m a little nervous as I have a heavy semester ahead,” Austin said.
PULLMAN — More than two years after COVID-19 forced Washington State University students to attend their classes virtually from home, the Pullman campus was teeming with activity Monday during the first day of the fall semester.
The fall semester also started Monday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
COVID-19 has not disappeared but many elements of the college experience have returned to prepandemic normalcy.
“I think people are definitely looking forward to being back in class,” said WSU spokesperson Phil Weiler.
Weiler said students will also benefit from being able to attend gatherings outside of the classroom such as study groups and social events.
“Those are going to be important for students to really kind of feel like they’re back in the groove and having a normal academic year,” Weiler said.
WSU still requires its students and employees to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination to attend classes and other activities on campus. Exemptions are allowed for religious or medical reasons.
The one significant change from last year is that there is now a consistent vaccine policy across all five of the physical WSU campuses in Washington, Weiler said.
Mask requirements were relaxed in the spring. They are no longer required to be worn in a majority of campus buildings.
Weiler said that as long as a COVID-19 vaccine is available, it will continue to be required along with other common immunizations such as those for measles and mumps.
However, Weiler anticipates the university will forgo the need for proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests at this year’s upcoming athletic events.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see lots of folks in the stands this year as they get a chance to experience that,” he said.
University of Idaho strongly recommends students and employees to be vaccinated, but does not require it. Masks are also optional on campus. The UI also held its first day of classes Monday.
WSU sophomore Logan Harris said he is not very concerned about the virus, but he said it is still affecting his academic experience.
“It is still something I’ve thought about,” he said. “I literally woke up today and my math professor said he won’t be teaching the first week because he has COVID, which was a little bit of a shock.”
Harris was also struck by the crowd he saw at Todd Hall on campus earlier.
“It is pretty cool,” he said. “I’m excited to have an actual college year that isn’t ridiculous.”
Graduate student Brandon Cockburn also feels like campus life is mostly back to normal, but there are still people wanting to wear masks. He said COVID-19 has brought more attention to managing illnesses in general and how to be cognizant of the health of others.