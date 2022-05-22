BELLINGHAM, Wash. — One Western Washington University student was stabbed and others were injured just after midnight Friday after an off-campus party in Bellingham, according to an email from the university.
The student was treated by EMTs at a nearby Bellingham Fire Department station and then was taken to St. Joseph hospital for treatment of a minor stab wound to the back, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy, the Bellingham Police spokesperson.
The student was injured trying to stop the altercation at about 12:28 a.m. Saturday in 1100 block of Billy Frank Jr. Street., according to an email from Murphy. Other victims were spit upon and punched during the altercation, she said.
Officers were told people attempting to restrain a person after the altercation, but he fled before police arrived, a Murphy said.
A white male in his 20s, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1 with a thin build, wearing a white shirt and a black baseball cap and carrying a silver knife is a person of interest seen heading away from the campus after the injuries.
TNS