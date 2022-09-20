Two wrote letters of support for von Ehlinger

<text>Barbieri</text>

Two Republican state lawmakers sent letters of support for one of their former colleagues convicted of raping a teenage legislative intern prior to his sentencing late last month.

Reps. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, and Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, wrote letters to Judge Michael Reardon on July 5 using their official legislative letterhead.

