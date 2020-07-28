Two women were taken to Newport Hospital and Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 41 about 3 miles south of Oldtown, Idaho.
Aurora Troit, 36, of Culdesac, was driving a red 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when she lost control while attempting to make a rapid left turn, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Her vehicle pulled in front of a red 2015 Toyota RAV4 driven by Carol Tinghino, 64, of Rathdrum. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound ditch, the release said.
All occupants in the vehicles wore seat belts, and the investigation into the accident continues.