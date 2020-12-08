A pair of women who spent two nights in the mountains near Elk City after becoming stranded while looking for a Christmas tree were found safe Monday, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Rose M. Merrell, 68, of Kamiah, and Cheyenne M. Arnt, 20, of Grangeville, were reported missing Saturday after they did not return from the tree-cutting outing. Family members, along with sheriff’s deputies, members of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse, law enforcement officers from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and a Life Flight helicopter, participated in the search.
The women became stranded when their 2013 Dodge 1500 pickup truck “became stuck in a ditch.” They were found by a family member who was walking along a road, according to the news release.