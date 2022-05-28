Two women were arrested on drug charges as well as injury to a child after a vehicle was stopped for speeding.
Alissa D. Fisher, 30, of Boise, was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, injury to a child and introduction of contraband into a jail, all felonies. Julie N. Fincher, 37, of Spokane, was charged with trafficking marijuana and injury to a child, both felonies. Fincher also has a felony warrant for drug charges from Payette County in Idaho.
The two were booked into the Nez Perce County Jail and cited for various other misdemeanor charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. They were both arraigned by Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Friday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 8. Fisher and Fincher plead not guilty to all charges.
A Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Snake River Avenue near Hells Gate State Park for speeding. During the stop, the deputy found the driver didn’t have a valid’s license and the passenger was believed to be giving false information about her identity. During a vehicle search, deputies found methamphetamines, paraphernalia and about 8 pounds of marijuana, according to the news release.
According to the news release, a disabled 10-year-old child was also in the vehicle and the child was placed into the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.