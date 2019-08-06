COLFAX — Two Whitman County organizations will receive $1.6 million in economic development funds that had been set aside for the long-awaited Hawkins mall project.
The Whitman County commissioners made the decision Monday, allocating $1 million to a Port of Whitman County “rural fiber extension” project, plus $600,000 for the ongoing runway realignment work at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
“I’m glad we can use this .09 money for something useful,” Commissioner Art Swannack said.
The so-called “.09 funds” come out of the state’s share of local sales tax receipts. The money must be used for public facilities or staff positions that contribute to a county’s economic development.
Whitman County receives about $600,000 per year in.09 money. Roughly $100,000 gets distributed each year to local organizations that apply for funding. For the past several years, however, the bulk of the revenue has been held in reserve, in case the county ever had to make good on its commitment to pay for the Hawkins mall infrastructure.
In 2008, the county agreed to reimburse the Boise-based Hawkins Company up to $9.1 million for the roads, sidewalks and other public infrastructure needed to serve the mall site. The expectation was that the stores would generate enough sales tax revenue to reimburse Whitman County for any costs it incurred in issuing bonds or borrowing money to pay for the infrastructure.
The project never moved forward, though, in part due to the 2009 recession, as well as ongoing changes in the national retail market. Hawkins ultimately abandoned its plans and sold the property to a local company last year.
That ended the county’s financial commitment and freed up about $3 million in .09 funds for other purposes. In January, the commissioners allocated $1.4 million for a new grandstand at the Whitman County Fairgrounds.
Monday’s action provides additional local matching dollars for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s $154 million runway realignment project, which is scheduled to be completed by this fall.
Port of Whitman County officials were not immediately available to answer questions about their $4 million rural fiber project. However, information provided to the county indicates it includes a “fiber to the home” project that will extend high-speed internet services to several rural communities, as well as connecting the port’s existing fiber-optic network to additional transmitter sites.
“To my mind, there’s no clearer nexus to economic development in Whitman County than this (project),” Commissioner Michael Largent said.
In other action Monday, the commissioners scheduled a Sept. 3 hearing to take public comment on a possible six-month extension of the county’s current moratorium on businesses that produce, process or sell marijuana.
The moratorium was put in place in March, following public outcry over a proposed processing facility near Pullman. The intent was to give the county time to consider whether specific zoning regulations are needed for marijuana businesses.
The Sept. 3 hearing will take place in the commissioners’ chamber at 10:30 a.m.
