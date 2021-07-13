Two water trailers brought to Genesee by state agencies

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Idaho Rural Water Association recently sent two potable water trailers to Genesee, to help with the city’s ongoing water supply issues.
The city initially distributed free bottled water for residents, but with the addition of the two potable water trailers, people can now come to the fire hall to fill up their own containers.
The Department of Environmental Quality purchased the trailers for exactly this kind of emergency situation. The Rural Water Association will manage their deployment. Each trailer holds the equivalent of about 8,000 16-ounce bottles of water.
Genesee issued a drinking water warning three weeks ago, after a second well had to be activated to help augment shrinking water supplies in its main municipal well.
The second well has a history of high nitrate levels, which can cause serious illness in infants. The city is advising people not to give tap water to children younger than 6 months of age, and said they shouldn’t boil the water because that may concentrate nitrates even more.
With two wells now in operation, the city’s water supply situation has stabilized. However, residents are still being encouraged to conserve water.
Genesee is in the process of digging a new well, which should provide a permanent solution to the problem. The well is already about 500 feet deep, but it may take several months to go through the approval process.