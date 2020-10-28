Public health officials announced two new fatalities related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, including the first recorded death in Latah County and the 14th death in Whitman County since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
A news release from Public Health – Idaho North Central District did not give the Latah County resident’s gender, but said they were in their 70s with age-related health issues and had a previously recorded case of COVID-19. The Whitman County resident was a male over the age of 80, according to a news release from Director of Public Health Troy Henderson.
Public Health District Director Carol Moehrle said hearts were heavy in her office after staff members learned of the death in Latah County.
“This unfortunate loss highlights the seriousness of this virus,” she said in the news release. “We continue to urge you to protect your health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend face coverings, frequent hand-washing and social distancing — including avoiding gatherings — as ways to control the spread of the virus until a vaccine is available. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told an AARP Idaho telephone town hall Tuesday that the recent surge in Idaho COVID-19 cases is largely coming from gatherings of friends and family. He recommended avoiding such get-togethers.
North Central Health District epidemiologists will continue a contact investigation in relation to the Latah County death. If others are found to have possibly been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance and will monitor them closely for symptoms, according to the news release.
Whitman County now has 1,792 total cases, including five new positive cases reported Tuesday. Those patients were not hospitalized and are in stable condition, according to Henderson.
Of the 69 new cases reported in north central Idaho on Tuesday, 37 were in Nez Perce County, 16 in Latah County, 10 were in Idaho County, four were in Clearwater County and two were in Lewis County. There have been a total of 2,325 cases reported in the district since the beginning of the pandemic, and 29 deaths.
Asotin County reported an estimated six new cases, although that number may change because of reporting difficulties, according to Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury. Garfield County reported two new cases.
The Lewiston School District announced Tuesday that a student at Tammany High School, a student at Whitman Elementary and a staff member at Webster Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. Public Health is conducting contact tracing in those cases and will provide additional information to those found to have been in close contact with those individuals.
Schools and classes will remain open in the green phase, and buildings have been cleaned and disinfected, according to Superintendent Bob Donaldson. The district has reported 21 COVID-19 cases among students and 25 among staff members since the beginning of school this fall. Sixteen of the student cases and 14 of the staff cases are still considered active since those patients have not returned to school or work, according to the district.
The Lewiston Elks Lodge announced that its Halloween dance has been canceled in the wake of Idaho Gov. Brad Little moving the state back to Stage 3 of his reopening plan Monday. The phase largely bans gatherings larger than 50 people.
Drawings for the Elks National Foundation gift baskets were also postponed indefinitely, but tickets are still available for purchase from lounge or dining staff, according to an announcement.
The Neill Public Library in Pullman announced the postponement of its 2020 Everybody Reads program that was scheduled for November. Matthew Sullivan and his novel, “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Book Store,” will remain as the featured author and book.
