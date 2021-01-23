Whitman County reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 14 new cases Friday. There was no further information available about the two people who died from the illness.
The two deaths raise Whitman County’s total to 37. There have been 152 virus deaths in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.
There were nine new cases in Nez Perce County, eight in Latah County, and two each in Idaho and Clearwater counties. Asotin County reported five new cases and no hospitalizations Friday. There were no new cases reported in Lewis and Garfield counties.
The Lewiston City Library will return to its normal operating schedule starting Wednesday. Patrons are asked to observe safe distancing when using the computer labs, teen game room and meeting spaces, and to follow other health guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be positioned near each entrance. Curbside services will continue to be available for those interested.
The Potlatch School District notified parents that teachers and other staff will begin to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday. According to a letter to parents, 60 percent of the district’s employees has opted to get vaccinated.