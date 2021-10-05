Two more deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported in the region over the weekend, bringing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 291.
An Idaho County woman in her 90s and an Asotin County man in the 80-to-100 age group were the latest casualties.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District also reported 100 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, including one each in Lewis and Clearwater counties; 15 in Idaho County; 40 in Latah County and 43 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County reported 37 new cases; Garfield County had two new reports; and Asotin County had 20 new cases for a 14-day count of 196. Asotin County also reported eight hospitalizations and 146 total breakthrough cases since July 1.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported that, since May 15, there have been 6,232 cases of fully vaccinated people contracting the disease, and of those, there were 227 hospitalizations and 72 deaths. Among those not fully vaccinated, there were 54,403 cases of COVID-19, along with 2,239 hospitalizations and 553 deaths.
Altogether, there have been 2,982 deaths from COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began.
Brady Woodbury, Asotin County Public Health administrator, said there have been three deaths among fully vaccinated people in the county that health officials are aware of — one in June and two in September.
Woodbury also noted that from 2018 to 2020, there were no reported influenza deaths in Asotin County. Washington has reported 278 flu deaths from 2016 to 2017; 296 in 2017 to 2018; 245 in 2018 to 2019; and 114 in 2019 to 2020.
Tara Macke, spokeswoman for the Idaho public health department, said seasonal influenza is not a reportable disease so data about that would come from death certificates and those are kept with vital statistics at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported Monday there are 13 patients being treated at the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19. That is an increase from 12 last week.
The Lewiston School District reported three active cases among students Monday, including one each at McGhee Elementary, Jenifer Middle School and Lewiston High School. There are four active cases among staff, including one each at Orchards Elementary and Jenifer and two among district assigned staff.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. PDT today. The general public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode at: bit.ly/3a7mFFi.
