Two COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Monday, bringing the five-county area’s pandemic death toll to 100.
The deaths were in Idaho and Clearwater counties. Both were men, one in his 70s and one in his 80s.
North central Idaho also added 20 new cases Monday, with 13 in Latah County, five in Nez Perce County and two in Idaho County.
The district’s overall case number is 8,973, though only 256 are considered open cases.
Whitman County’s case total climbed to 3,964, which is an increase of 45 since Friday.
Asotin County added one new case Monday. The county’s 14-day case count is now 26.
No new cases were reported in Garfield County.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. PST today. The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode at this link: bit.ly/31Nwyn4.