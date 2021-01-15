Two deaths were added to the region’s list of COVID-19 casualties Thursday.
A man and woman succumbed to the disease, according to public health data, and their ages ranged from 60 to 89. Both deaths occurred in Clearwater County.
In addition, 51 new cases were reported in District 2, including four in Clearwater County, 10 in Idaho County, 23 in Latah County and 14 in Nez Perce County.
On the Washington side, 10 new cases emerged in Asotin County and Whitman County added 12. All of those patients are stable and self-isolating, officials said.
Garfield County added one new case Thursday.
Kayeloni Scott, spokeswoman for the Nez Perce Tribe, said only two new cases have been reported on the reservation since Monday.
“We are seeing a downward trend,” Scott said in a text to the Tribune.
Vaccines are being administered throughout the region at area hospitals. To date, 3,450 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been allotted to north central Idaho, and 3,050 have been distributed. Tri-State Memorial Hospital has administered more than 500 doses.