Two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported by public health officials in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho on Friday.
A woman in her 60s died of the illness in Nez Perce County, and Whitman County also recorded a new death, though no demographic information was available.
Also in Whitman County, 21 new cases were reported, split evenly with seven each in the 19-and-younger, 20-to-30 and 40-to-59 age groups.
North central Idaho recorded 17 new cases, with 10 in Latah County, of which six were between 18 and 29 year old and two each were in their 50s and 60s. There was one case each recorded in Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties.
There were two new cases reported in Asotin County and no hospitalizations.
In north central Idaho, 80 percent of the COVID-19 vaccination doses delivered to health care providers as of Friday had been administered to patients.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District has administered 3,329 doses, the most in the five-county area, followed by Gritman Medical Center with 3,281 and SEL Health Clinic with 3,170. Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinic at Orofino has administered 1,802 doses, Syringa Hospital and Clinic at Grangeville has administered 1,746 doses, and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinic at Cottonwood has administered 1,642. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston has administered 1,029 doses.
More information on distribution of vaccine doses is available on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website at coronavirus.idaho.gov/.