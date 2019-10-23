Orofino School Board member Sarah McGrath will face competition in November’s election after former Pierce mayor Greg Gerot said people asked him to run for the zone 1 position.
Gerot, 68, of Pierce, owns Studio 205 in the small town, with his wife, Diane. He said he became interested in the school district while he was in the mayoral office from 2008-12.
“It was during the period I was in office that we got the Idaho Youth Challenge school up here,” Gerot said. “District 171 also oversees that school and I’m very interested in that and I’m very interested in the kids here in town.”
If elected, Gerot would like to make sure students are mentally and skillfully prepared for the workforce, even if they pursue higher education.
“I’d like to see education related more to the idea of, ‘You’re going to work someday,’ starting with young kids, so they come out prepared to take on the world a little bit,” he said. “In other words, I think it’s good for kids to have skills.”
As with many districts in the state of Idaho, Gerot thinks the biggest challenge for Orofino is funding. With a background as a financial services representative in charge of investments, Gerot said his skills could come in handy when it comes to budgets.
“I had to make myself perform and nobody was there with a whip,” he said of his time in the business. “I had to go make it happen, so I think I’m innovative that way.”
The district, according to Gerot, has done a good job at ensuring the schools become part of the community. He’d like to see that continue.
He believes his decisive nature and his connections to the community through his storefront in Pierce could set him apart from his opponent.
McGrath, 52, teaches yoga and provides cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation services. She’s a former journalist, with experience in public relations, and was previously a physical therapy assistant.
McGrath was appointed to the school board a year and a half ago and hopes to keep her seat.
“I am running for position of school board trustee to continue my service to our students, schools and communities,” she said.
McGrath plans to do that by working with key stakeholders to enhance the quality of education in the district, by in part focusing on student engagement in academics, the exploration and implementation of challenging curriculums, and by supporting mental health services and inclusivity in the schools.
Budget constraints and increasing student engagement are the biggest challenges the district currently faces, McGrath said.
“As a school board member, I will continue to help analyze the finances and budgets to make the best choices for the students in our district,” she said. “In addition, advancing student engagement is a goal which I hope to continue to address, along with the other members of the school board, our administrators, educators, parents and our entire community.”
McGrath said her experience on the board sets her apart from her opponent.
“I’ve attended every monthly school board meeting, as well as numerous additional meetings and special trainings during my tenure on the school board,” she said. “This investment of time and energy has provided me with an invaluable education as to how the district operates and my role as a board member.”
Another motivation is her 11-year-old son, who is enrolled in the school district.
