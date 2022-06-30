The driver and one passenger who died in a car crash last week in downtown Lewiston have been identified.
The driver, Nathan Lamere, 37, of Lewiston, and Simone Miller, 38, of Lewiston, were found dead at the scene of a crash at 12:41 a.m. last Thursday on the 1400 block of Idaho Street, according to Lewiston police Sgt. Craig Roberts.
Three other passengers in the 1999 GMC Yukon were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Ralph Knight, 49, of Kamiah, was treated and released, according to Roberts. A nursing supervisor at St. Joe’s said Joseph Nilson, 33, of Clarkston, was in good condition. The other passenger, Brice Downey, 22, of Lewiston, was not listed as a patient.
Roberts said there are no charges pending because the driver is deceased.
According to Roberts, the incident started when police attempted to stop the Yukon because it matched the description of a vehicle that violated a civil protection order. The vehicle failed to stop near the 1800 block of Main Street and fled from the officer, then traveled west on Idaho Street after committing numerous traffic violations, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
The officer ended the pursuit, but the Yukon continued at a high rate of speed, then swerved, appeared to lose control and narrowly missed a parked car and a vehicle traveling east on Idaho Street. The vehicle then crossed into the eastbound lane of Idaho Street and went onto the sidewalk, striking a brick retaining wall and Avista power pole. The Yukon flipped on its top and came to rest in the front yard of the residence, according to the news release.