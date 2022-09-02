PULLMAN — Two Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents were arrested Thursday in Pullman on narcotics charges after being caught with a vehicle that had allegedly been stolen.

The case started when a 78-year-old woman reported a burglary at her home in Rosalia around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and she said her 2004 Cadillac was stolen, said Aaron Breshears, operations commander at the Pullman Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you