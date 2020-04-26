EVERETT, Wash. — Two teenagers were arrested this week in an investigation of a downtown Everett gun battle that left a Marysville teen dead.
One boy, 16, was arrested and charged this week in juvenile court, the (Everett) Daily Herald reported. A second suspect, Angel Phoenix, 18, was booked into jail Thursday.
They’re accused of committing an armed robbery earlier this month with Tyverius Walburn, 18, who died after the targets of the robbery and his group exchanged fire, according to police.
Walburn was the 16-year-old boy’s brother.
Gunfire hit cars, a house and nearby business around 2:35 p.m. April 9 near the Everett Public Library.
Walburn died of a gunshot wound to the chest. A second man suffered bullet wounds to his legs.
According to police, Walburn was part of a group that set up a deal over Snapchat to trade guns in a parking lot. Police believe it was planned as a ripoff and that it was the second time the 16-year-old boy tried to steal a gun from the same under-the-table dealer.