YAKIMA — Two teenagers are accused of killing a man in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in southeast Yakima.
An 18-year-old is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Monday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court. A 16-year-old boy also believed involved is being held at the county’s juvenile justice center.
Both are accused of shooting and killing a 43-year-old man in the 900 block of La Salle Street near Eighth Street shortly after midnight Sunday, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima police. They face possible first-degree murder and drive-by shooting charges.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said the shooting is believed to be gang motivated.
Police officers were in the area when the shooting occurred, and quickly made arrests, Seely said in a news release.
“This is such an unnecessary, senseless death. I’m so thankful for our patrol officers and detectives who did such a great job getting these two suspects off the street. We will now turn them over to Prosecutor Joe Brusic and his team to hold them accountable for their actions,” Seely said.
Nearby police heard shots fired, responded to the area and spotted a gray Honda fleeing. The car ran a stop sign and fled as police pursued, the affidavit said.
The Honda failed to negotiate a turn and struck a street sign, fence and bushes. It kept going, over the lawn of a residence in the 900 block of Seventh Street, and struck a garage. The pursuing police officer arrested both teens without incident, the affidavit said.
Meanwhile, other officers responded to the 900 block of La Salle Street, where they found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the affidavit said.
Witnesses told police they had just left the victim’s house when the shooting occurred. Witnesses said they walked from the victim’s house to La Salle Street, where they had parked, when a gray car passed by and someone inside fired shots at them, the affidavit said.
The witnesses said they called the victim to tell him they were being shot at. Armed with a rifle, the victim ran to the area and was shot when the car passed by again and more shots were fired from it, the affidavit said.
Police obtained area video surveillance that showed only the gray Honda on La Salle Street when the shooting occurred, the affidavit said.
This homicide marks the city’s sixth and the county’s ninth so far this year.
TNS