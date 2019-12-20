GIBBS EDDY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash 14 miles east of Lewiston on U.S. Highway 12 near the Gibbs Eddy area of the Clearwater River.
Levi T. Bowman Jr., 73, and Candace G. Bowman, 73, of Cove, Ore., were driving westbound in a 2008 Ford F350 pickup when their vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Dodge 2500 pickup driven by Robert L. Meisner, 50, of Lenore, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
The Bowmans were both taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Meisner was not injured. All three were wearing seat belts, according to the news release.