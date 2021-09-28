WARREN — Two people were taken to a hospital by Life Flight helicopter following an airplane crash near Warren in southeastern Idaho County on Monday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported about 1 p.m. U.S. Forest Service personnel were already on the scene because the crash had ignited a wildfire. The accident happened northeast of the Warren airport near the Slaughter Creek drainage.
The Life Flight helicopter was dispatched out of Boise and Ontario, Ore., and met with the Forest Service personnel at the Warren airport. Two people were picked up and transported to an unnamed hospital.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said he did not have any further information about the crash and did not know the extent of injuries to the passengers, although he was told they were alive.
The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation and the Forest Service was on scene fighting the fire.