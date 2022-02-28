UPDATED 5:55 A.M.: Two people are in the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries and two juveniles are in custody on charges of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting in the Lewiston Orchards on Sunday evening.
According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Bryden Drive at about 5:24 p.m. and found a girl and a man with gunshot wounds. Police did not release the names or ages of the victims, who were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
According to a news release, two juvenile suspects were found a short distance from the scene and arrested without incident. Police have not released their names, ages or genders.
The shooting was an isolated incident and police believe there is no threat to the public. Detectives are investigating the shooting.