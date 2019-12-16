KENNEWICK — A man is dead after attacking two Pasco police officers with a knife Saturday night.
The officers are being treated for cuts and stab wounds, said Pasco police.
The male and female officers drove themselves to the hospital, talking to dispatchers along the way.
“Myself and 92 are driving to Lourdes. ... I’ve been stabbed, same as (Officer Kierra) Peoples. ... I’m bleeding pretty bad,” said the male officer.
He told dispatchers he had applied a tourniquet after suffering a deep cut to his arm, according to a recording on Broadcastify.
Officer Peoples was cut on her face.
Police Chief Ken Roske said the female officer was treated for minor wounds and released from the hospital.
The other officer was undergoing surgery but was expected to be fine, he said.
He said they were called to investigate a crime on the 2100 block of North 18th Avenue about 8:30 p.m. when the suspect pulled out a knife.
The attacker was shot and killed by at least one officer, but more information was not released Saturday night.
The Tri-City Special Investigation Unit, which includes officers from other law enforcement agencies, was called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
The suspect’s name has yet to be released.