BOISE — Authorities say two people were shot on the Boise Bench, and police arrested a suspect.
The Idaho Statesman reported a caller said they heard seven or eight gunshots just after 4 p.m. Friday.
Police said the victims were taken to a hospital, but an update on their conditions wasn’t available.
Boise police said Friday night that after a three-hour police search and standoff, the suspect was apprehended without incident.
Boise Police Lt. David Hunsaker said the suspect eventually called police dispatch from a house near the shooting and was given instructions on how to surrender peacefully.