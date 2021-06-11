Three people were injured in two separate motorcycle crashes on U.S. Highway 12 late Wednesday and early Thursday.
In the first crash, Theodore Mills, 59, of Orofino, was eastbound on his motorcycle about 8:29 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 35 when he was unable to avoid hitting a deer in the road. Mills was thrown from the bike during the collision. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
Mills was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital at Orofino. The crash is under investigation by the state police and the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
The second crash happened about 9:16 a.m. Thursday near milepost 46 when Eddie Cramlet, 65, and his passenger, Gloria Busby, 64, both of Palm Desert, Calif., were traveling west when Cramlet lost control of the motorcycle. The bike traveled left of the center line and entered the ditch of the eastbound lane. Both Cramlet and Brusy were taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino with serious injuries, the state police said.
That crash is also under investigation by the state police and the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.