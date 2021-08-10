PULLMAN — The first indication neighbors had that houses on Howard and Maple streets on Pullman’s College Hill were on fire Sunday afternoon was a smell like campfire smoke.
At about 1 p.m., firefighters responded to a call reporting a tree was on fire near a home at 825 NE Maple St. By the time fire crews arrived, the flames had spread to a deck overlooking the hillside with a stretch of Grand Avenue below.
Shortly after, 30-mph winds threw embers more than a block away, where they touched off another fire in the cedar shake shingles of a house at 400 NE Howard St., firefighters said. The cause of the initial fire remains unclear and was still under investigation as of Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
Pullman Fire Chief Mike Heston said both houses were likely damaged beyond repair — the first by flames alone, and the second through a combination of fire, smoke and water damage. According to a news release, a dozen Washington State University students were displaced, including a number of women attending pledge week with the Kappa Delta sorority on campus.
“That one up there (Howard Street) just looked like smoke rolling off the roof — you could see a little bit of flame,” said Steve Bolyard, who does maintenance for the property manager of both houses. “This one (Maple) was fully involved when I got here, just flames and smoke, and the wind was coming straight out of the west.”
All that remains of the house on Maple is the blackened skeleton of a several-story home surrounded by a scorched hillside. The structure on Howard was still standing Monday, but the battering it took from the flames and hoses was readily apparent in its singed and disheveled cedar siding. Heston said the high winds were a major factor fueling the fire’s spread from one home to another.
“I was totally surprised we didn’t get any more fires because we had spot fires all over the place and embers were dropping off from the fire below,” he said. “Smoke was just rolling through there, and ash.”
Heston said fire suppression efforts were aided by a number of residents armed with garden hoses who helped to dampen the surrounding area and the rooftops of neighboring homes. Some handed bottles of water to first responders.
Allison Fisher and Enrique Alvarado, who live across the street from the address on Howard, said they weren’t aware of what was happening until neighbors knocked on their door and told them they should evacuate. Unable to maneuver past the emergency vehicles choking the narrow street, the two packed their rabbit, important documents and other essentials into their car and drove through a neighboring backyard to park on a street some distance from the flames.“We didn’t see (the house on Howard Street) up in flames, but I guess, at some point the flames were really high,” Alvarado said. “If you go over there, you’ll see kind of brownish on the tree that’s above it, and so you can see how high the flames got, but we didn’t see those flames, we saw smaller flames once it was starting to get put out.”
Heston said the increase in population that comes with WSU students returning in the late summer and fall carries with it an increased risk of fire, in part simply because there’s more people doing things like barbecuing and smoking. While it’s sometimes easy to feel protected from wildfire in a city setting, Heston said Pullman has plenty of wildland to worry about, particularly on the hillside where the flames first began.A crowdfunding drive supporting the women pledging the sorority can be found at the shortened link bit.ly/3AspjR4.
