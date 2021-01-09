PALOUSE — A flight instructor and student sustained minor injuries Friday afternoon when the airplane they were practicing landings in flipped onto its top in a field 1 mile east of Palouse, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened at a private airstrip at about 2 p.m. The Cessna 170 airplane the two people were in bounced on landing, entered an adjacent field and flipped onto its top, according to a news release from Undersheriff Chris R. Chapman.
The two occupants, who weren’t named, were taken to a unnamed hospital via private vehicle.
The FAA was contacted and is investigating the incident, the news release said.