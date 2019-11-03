COLFAX — Minor injuries were reported in an accident Saturday in Colfax when a vehicle landed in the concrete flood control channel.
The accident occurred when a 1990 Honda Accord reportedly had brake failure while traveling down the grade along Canyon Street, according a news release issued by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the Honda, Tyler Davis, 20, of Sandpoint, was unable to get the car to stop and went through the intersection at Main and Canyon streets, police said. The vehicle struck a telephone pole in the alleyway and went through a chainlink fence before falling 15 feet into the flood control channel and coming to rest on its side.
The passenger, Jesus De La Torre-Aguilar, 18, of Union Gap, and the driver suffered minor injuries in the accident, police said.