COLFAX — Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon 15 miles west of Colfax on State Route 26, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
The people were both male, and their names weren’t released.
The car, a 1992 Chevrolet Lumina, was traveling east at about 1:30 p.m. when it left the road to the right, rolled twice and came to rest on its top, the news release said.
The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the news release said.