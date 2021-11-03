An 87-year-old man and 89-year-old woman, both from Coeur d’Alene, died following a Tuesday morning collision on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow.
According to Idaho State Police, the deceased were the driver and passenger of a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 95.
The Camry collided with a Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 42-year-old Lewiston man, who was later taken to a nearby hospital.
Traffic on U.S. Highway 95 was blocked in both directions for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.