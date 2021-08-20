KOOSKIA — A 33-year-old Grangeville man and a 60-year-old Florida man both died following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Nicholas J. Burkenbine, of Grangeville, was westbound on Highway 12 at about milepost 84.3 at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, negotiating a curve in a black 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. For an unknown reason, he crossed into the eastbound lanes of travel.
Peter J. Talbot, of St. Augustine, Fla., was eastbound in a white 2015 Dodge Durango pickup truck and collided with Burkenbine.
Talbot died at the scene of the crash and was wearing his seat belt, the state police reported. Burkenbine was airlifted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later transferred to a Spokane hospital where he died this morning. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.
The roadway was completely blocked for about 3½ hours. The investigation is continuing.