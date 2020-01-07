The Lewiston City Council rang in the new year Monday night with a little bit of change and a little bit of status quo.
City Clerk Kari Ravencroft administered the oath of office to newly elected councilors John Bradbury and Kevin Kelly, who took the place of incumbents Jim Kleeburg and Ged Randall. Then the newly formed council reelected Mike Collins as mayor and Kathy Schroeder as mayor pro tem.
Collins was the only councilor nominated for the largely ceremonial position of mayor, and the vote in his favor was unanimous. But Councilor John Pernsteiner nominated Councilor Cari Miller for the mayor pro tem title before Councilor Bob Blakey got a chance to nominate Schroeder for a second two-year term. Schroeder voted for herself and got the nod with the support of Blakey, Bradbury and Kelly.
And in what was perhaps an oversight, Miller — who won a second term in the November election — was not sworn in. Asked about the situation after the meeting, City Manager Alan Nygaard said he wasn’t sure if the oath of office is required to seat a reelected councilor, but suspected it is.
“We’ll fix it if we need to,” Nygaard said. “If nothing else, we’ll get her sworn in and take care of it.”
Both Kleeburg and Randall went down to defeat in November. They offered reflective comments on their time in office, with Kleeburg giving his wife, Sue Kleeburg, a healthy dose of credit for sticking with him during his three terms on the council and the years he spent on the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission before that. He recalled that his first meeting on the commission in 2003 set the tone for nearly two decades of vocal service to the city.
“I told Sue beforehand that I was going to keep my mouth shut and just try and figure out what was going on,” Kleeburg said. “That lasted about 20 minutes. It’s been that way ever since.”
He marked many of the changes to the city over the last 12 years, including work with three city managers, completion of a new city library, several large public works projects and the passage of bonds to fund new water and wastewater treatment plants. He also urged the council to keep things light, even when the topics are heavy.
“Don’t take them home with you,” he said of the disagreements that often emerge at council meetings. “It’s not worth it.”
With that, he thanked those who voted for him, the city manager and the city staff for putting their trust in him.
“It has been a rewarding and humbling experience, and truly a pleasure for my life to serve you and know you,” he said. “And you never know. If I get bored, I might try to come back too.”
Kleeburg also told the new council it has plenty of more work to do, and urged them to stay focused on things like disabled access, new sidewalks and supporting the recovery of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
He and Randall often differed on how to specifically support the airport, but Randall also pointed to its economic importance during his outgoing comments. And he remarked on some of the sharp criticism he took from some quarters during the campaign.
“It has angered and saddened me when our citizens accuse our city of doing things behind closed doors when I haven’t seen them at council or advisory meetings, or they quote misguided information in the newspaper or on social media,” Randall said. “I hope our new city council and staff will continue to make efforts to get the public more informed and involved.”
He asked the council to keep working on economic development of the city, infrastructure needs and public safety, especially new fire and police stations in the Lewiston Orchards. Randall also urged more street work on the city’s busiest byways, and thanked Miller for her focus on strategic planning.
Randall turned emotional when thanking his wife, Nancy Randall, for her support over his two terms in office.
“You put up with a lot of frustration sometimes,” he said. “But overall, it’s been an enjoyable time and both of us have had a good time going to all of the events that council has gone to.”
In other business, the council awarded a project to build new pedestrian ramps on sidewalks along Fifth Street on Normal Hill to Knox Concrete of Lewiston for $176,400. Knox wasn’t the lowest bidder on the project with a bid approximately $50,000 higher than an engineer’s estimate. But two lower bidders were disqualified because one didn’t sign its bid and the other did not submit acceptable bid security, according to the city.
Miller abstained from the vote because of a conflict of interest, while Bradbury voted against the project. The ramps will be built between Third and Sixth streets.
Councilors also got a brief update on the deteriorating status of the Bollinger Performing Arts Center, the former home of the Lewiston Civic Theatre. City officials condemned the historic former church building in 2016 when a large roof truss failed, and the city took ownership of the building when the theater was unable to afford repairs.
Workers installed a temporary support system for the broken truss about two years ago, but Nygaard said it has separated from the roofing structure since then. A structural engineer will examine the building Monday to assess the seriousness of the situation. Several councilors have decried the building as a liability for the city and advocated for its demolition, while others have urged the city to try saving the building.
A citizens group has also been working over the last couple of years to save the building, asking the council for patience during that process.
