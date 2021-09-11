Two women in their 80s have died of COVID-19, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website Friday.
The women lived in Latah and Lewis counties. Those deaths bring the north central Idaho pandemic total to 138 while southeastern Washington has reported 100 deaths, for a regional total of 238.
North central Idaho also added 141 cases Friday, with 57 in Nez Perce County, 32 in Latah County, 23 in Idaho County, 16 in Lewis County and 13 in Clearwater County.
Asotin County added 37 cases Friday for a 14-day total of 254, along with four current hospitalizations. Whitman County added 29 cases. Garfield County didn’t provide an update.
The city of Moscow announced Friday it has canceled the Vandal Block Party scheduled for Thursday, as well as live entertainment in the Moscow Farmers Market on Sept. 18 and 25.
The market’s youth vendor and performance artist programs, which includes buskers, will also be suspended for the remainder of the month.
The Friday announcement cited a steep rise in local COVID-19 cases as the impetus behind the move. The city noted the Idaho Department of Health recently authorized northern Idaho hospitals to ration life-saving care, should they determine it is necessary.
Other September events will continue, with additional COVID-19 precautions in place, the announcement said. These include today’s Palouse Youth Triathlon, the Moscow Pathways Commission’s annual bike tour scheduled for Tuesday and the Palouse Plein Air Reception, scheduled for Friday.
The Washington Idaho Symphony announced it will require proof of full vaccination for all event attendees 12 and older at all concerts until further notice.
There will be no exemptions given. Additionally, masks will be required for all patrons and employees. Hand sanitizer and disposable masks will also be available for all patrons.
Documentation of vaccination status must be shown with valid ID upon entry to the venue. Proof of vaccination can be a physical vaccine card or a photo of a vaccine card stored on an electronic device.
Any patron who has already purchased their tickets but is unable to abide by this policy is entitled to a full refund by contacting the symphony office.
The Washington Idaho Symphony will launch its 50th season with its first concert Sept. 25. More details can be found at wa-idsymphony.org.
The Lewiston School District announced six new COVID-19 cases among students and two among staff members Friday. That brought the district’s total number of active cases to 22.