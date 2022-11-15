GRANGEVILLE — Two motorists were rescued by Idaho County citizens after being stranded in a snowbank for more than four hours Saturday.

According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday from the passenger in the vehicle. The caller was unsure of her location, the sheriff’s office said, but the dispatcher was able to determine the coordinates and find that the vehicle was stuck about a half mile from Canyon Junction on the 500 road.

