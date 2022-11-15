GRANGEVILLE — Two motorists were rescued by Idaho County citizens after being stranded in a snowbank for more than four hours Saturday.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday from the passenger in the vehicle. The caller was unsure of her location, the sheriff’s office said, but the dispatcher was able to determine the coordinates and find that the vehicle was stuck about a half mile from Canyon Junction on the 500 road.
The male of the party had started walking toward Eldorado Creek Bridge about two hours earlier, the caller said, and he had not yet returned.
Because of the extreme weather conditions and the amount of time that had passed since the male party had left the vehicle, Britzen McGuinness and Monty Ellis, who live close to the area, were contacted by Sheriff Doug Ulmer. They were able to quickly respond with their Jeep and located the Ford F150 pickup. The male party had just returned after being out in the cold for four hours.
Ellis, who is also an emergency medical technician, assessed the man’s condition. He was not injured but was cold, tired and dehydrated. Ellis and McGuinness put him in the warm cab of the pickup truck and got him to drink water. They then pulled the pickup truck back onto the roadway.
Ulmer wishes to thank Ellis and McGuinness for their quick assistance and skills in hazardous conditions to help fellow citizens to safety.