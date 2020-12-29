The region saw a moderate jump in new positive COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend, with Public Health – Idaho North Central District reporting 42 new cases and two new deaths; Whitman County 37 new positive tests; and Asotin County 18 new cases.
Nez Perce County and Latah County each accounted for one of the new deaths reported Monday. The death in Nez Perce County was a woman in her 50s; the Latah County death was a man in his 70s.
Nez Perce County now has a total of 44 deaths and Latah County has four. There have been 74 COVID-19 deaths overall in north central Idaho.
Lewis County was the only county in the region that did not report any new cases or deaths Monday. Nez Perce County had 20 new cases; Latah County added 11; Idaho County reported seven cases; and Clearwater County had four.
Whitman County’s new positives bring the county total to 2,745. Nine of those are currently hospitalized and all other cases are stable and self-isolating. Total deaths to date remain at 22.
Asotin County reported 12 new cases Thursday, no reports for Friday or Saturday, and six new cases Sunday. One current case is hospitalized and there have been 26 deaths in the county.
Garfield County did not have an updated report Monday.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported that as of Monday there have been 10,459 vaccine doses administered. The state reports 136,215 total positive cases and 1,354 deaths.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported there are currently 13 patients hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Gritman Medical Center at Moscow reported Wednesday that a total of 26 patients have been admitted for inpatient care after having tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That total is unchanged from the week before.
The Department of Corrections for Washington recently released a bulletin tracking COVID-19 infections among the incarcerated population in the United States. According to the Covid Prison Project, as of Monday, there were 302,848 incarcerated people in the U.S. who have tested positive for the virus, and 43,560 of those were in the past 14 days.
There have been 1,797 inmate deaths because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 96 staff members have died.
In Idaho, there have been 17,107 tests administered to people in prison and 3,383 positive results. There has been one inmate death because of COVID-19 and 76 staff members have tested positive.
Washington reported 8,185 tests administered and 3,933 positive results. There have been five deaths of inmates because of the virus and 674 staff members have tested positive.
The most recent numbers from North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood include 177 inmates and 11 staff members who have tested positive. At Idaho Correctional Institution at Orofino, there have been 249 positive cases among inmates and one positive among staff.
