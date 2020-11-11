As coronavirus cases continue to soar in this region, two more deaths were tallied to the pandemic Tuesday.
In the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, an elderly man and woman in Nez Perce and Idaho counties were added to a list that continues to increase on a daily basis. One of the fatalities was an individual 80 or older, and the other was in the 90-plus age range.
“Our hearts are heavy having learned of two more deaths in our communities,” said Tara Macke, spokeswoman for the public health district. “These unfortunate losses highlight the seriousness of this virus. We want to remind our residents to protect yourself, your family and the community.”
Similar messages are going out to the residents of the Lewiston Tribune’s eight-county region. Wear a mask, avoid social gatherings and stay at home if you are sick, officials said.
After reporting 16 new cases earlier this week, the Nez Perce Tribe conducted a live Facebook presentation with Dr. Kim Hartwig on Tuesday, asking people to be “helpful and responsible” in protecting the community and its elders. The infection rate is climbing, and people need to be diligent as the holidays approach, she said.
Hospitals in the region are dealing with capacity issues, Hartwig said, and it’s important to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially among people with chronic illnesses or other high-risk factors. Although it’s challenging to be in isolation, she asked people to stay home if they are sick, and reminded listeners about how quickly the virus can spread when one infected person attends a social gathering.
The Idaho North Central District reported 112 more cases Tuesday, 67 of which were in Nez Perce County, 22 in Latah County, 10 in Clearwater County, nine in Idaho County and four in Lewis County.
Over the last seven days, Nez Perce County has the highest average of coronavirus cases in the state of Idaho, according to the state’s website. The county is tallying about 129 cases per day per 100,000 in population.
The Lewiston School District reported two new cases of COVID-19, both of which were among students at Lewiston High. The district has reported 112 total cases this fall, 48 of which are considered active.
In Asotin County, the board of public health is dealing with the lingering pandemic and a change at the helm. Dr. Bob Lutz, the county’s public health officer, is no longer an employee of the Spokane Regional Health District, which could affect his role here.
However, Brady Woodbury, administrator of the Asotin County Public Health District, said the board wants Lutz to remain as the chief medical officer. Lutz has expressed interest in retaining his role in Asotin County, and local officials are exploring ways to support him, he said.
Asotin County reported 10 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the overall number to 451. Woodbury said 203 cases were reported in the past two weeks, indicating widespread community transmission.
The district has hired two temporary employees to assist with contact tracing. Other agencies, such as the Nez Perce Tribe, are also dealing with staffing issues and asking people to be patient as they await test results.
In Whitman County, 11 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the county’s total to 1,938. Five people are hospitalized, and the other cases are stable or self-isolating, according to Troy Henderson, director of public health.
“Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance,” Henderson said in a news release. “Masks are an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
