Two men in custody after Normal Hill crash

Two homeless men were taken to the Nez Perce County jail Saturday after a car crashed into the porch of a Lewiston Normal Hill residence.
Joshua J. Wilson, 27, faces allegations of felony eluding of a police officer, grand theft by possession of stolen property, felony unlawful entry and misdemeanor striking fixtures, said Lewiston Police Department K-9 officer Chris Reese.
Robert W. Hancock, 28, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Reese said.
The men were found in separate locations a few blocks from the accident, he said.
Prior to the crash, Reese said he had attempted to stop a 1994 black Ford Probe near St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston about 4:30 p.m. that had been reported stolen from Clarkston.
“It took off at a high rate of speed,” he said.
The vehicle ran stop signs, going as fast as 50 mph on streets where the speed limit is 25 mph, before colliding with the porch at the residence at 630 11th Ave., Reese said.
About three people were in the residence, at the time of the accident, but no one was hurt, he said.
Police had reports that three people exited the vehicle and ran away on foot, including a woman, who was not located by law enforcement.
Officers from Idaho State Police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s office helped Lewiston police handle the incident.
