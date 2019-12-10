Two Lewiston men face felony attempted strangulation charges in separate incidents over the weekend.
Justin W. Candler, 48, of Lewiston faces one count of attempted strangulation arising from an incident at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Ninth Street in Lewiston.
Robert R. Nash, 32, of Lewiston, faces an attempted strangulation charge originating from an incident at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Park Avenue in Lewiston.
Both men face as much as 15 years in prison and a fine of as much as $50,000 if convicted.
Each was released on his own recognizance by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam. Ramalingam also put protection orders in place barring contact with the victims by the Candler and Nash.
Preliminary hearings for both men are set for Dec. 18.