WEIPPE — Two men died after the vehicles they were in collided on State Highway 11 near Weippe on Friday evening, according to the Idaho State Police.
Larry R. Schwab, 49, of Lewiston, and David W. Carver, 67, of Pierce, were the two who died. Schwab was pronounced dead at the scene; Carver was airlifted to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to an ISP news release.
Schwab was traveling south in a white 2004 Ford Mustang when he went left of center and collided with a northbound red 1996 Ford F-150 being driven by Carver, according to the news release. The wreck happened at milepost 20.8, and ISP responded at 5:41 p.m.
Schwab was wearing a seat belt, Carver was not.
Two passengers from Carver’s vehicle were wearing seat belts and were taken by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital with minor injuries, according to ISP.
The road was blocked for approximately three hours. Next of kin of both men have been notified.
The investigation is continuing.