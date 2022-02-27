OLYMPIA — Two men died when the SUV they were in crashed in Lakewood following a shootout with people in another vehicle, KIRO-7 reported, citing Lakewood police.
Police told KIRO they received reports about 8:30 p.m. Friday of people in two SUVs exchanging gunfire.
Shortly thereafter, one of the cars crashed near 112th Street Southwest and Gravelly Lake Drive, KIRO reported.
Two men inside were ejected and died at the scene, police told KIRO. Another man was taken to a local hospital.
Officers believe the crash was related to the shooting.
Police are still searching for the other driver believed to be shooting at the SUV. The identities and ages of the victims are currently unknown.