OROFINO — Two men were arrested in connection with the theft of tools and equipment, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel R. Supple, 23, is facing felony charges of grand theft, burglary and possession of stolen property. Supple originally was arrested on a warrant from Nez Perce County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Supple appeared in Magistrate Court on Monday, and a preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 7.
Nicholas J.S. Aeschliman, 22, of Weippe, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with felony grand theft, possession of a Schedule II illegal substance, possession of stolen property, burglary and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
The arrests followed reports the sheriff’s office received Friday involving missing tools and equipment. During one of the arrests, officers also found a motorcycle that was reported stolen from Lewiston.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 476-4521.