Two Lewiston men were arrested Tuesday night in North Lewiston after leading a Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputy on a short pursuit by vehicle and on foot that ended at the Evergreen Motel.
Steven Maltman, 27, and Kalob Barnes, 28, both of Lewiston, were arrested Tuesday night and are facing felony and misdemeanor charges.
Maltman was charged Wednesday morning with eluding, unlawful entry, grand theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies, and he was tagged with a persistent violator enhancement, which allows for any sentence to be enhanced, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said.
Maltman was arraigned by video Wednesday afternoon and a preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 4 by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam.
Barnes was charged with felony possession of heroin and felony introduction of contraband to jail. Barnes was arraigned by video Wednesday afternoon and a preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 4 by Ramalingam.
The men were driving a green Honda Accord when the deputy attempted to stop them for a traffic violation near Fifth Avenue North and 18th Street North in North Lewiston at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Maltman, the driver, did not stop for the deputy and led the deputy on a short vehicle pursuit through North Lewiston that ended near the Evergreen Motel, where both men exited the car and ran from the scene, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rod Taylor said.
Maltman was apprehended after more officers from the Idaho State Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene. The officers made entry into a room Maltman had fled to and arrested him. Barnes was taken into custody without incident, Taylor said.
