Lewiston police arrested two men on burglary charges Wednesday after they allegedly broke into an apartment storage room near the Breier Building on Main Street.
Jason Bright, 41, was charged with two counts of burglary. Timothy Wilson, 38, faces two counts of burglary as well as one count of aggravated assault after he got into a struggle with an apartment resident.
“They broke into an unlocked storage room and were seen on video,” said Lewiston Police Sgt. Brandon Hopple. “When they came back to get more stuff, there was a struggle and one person punched him (Wilson).”