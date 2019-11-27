Two men face extortion, assault, attempted robbery and attempted burglary charges after an alleged attempt to recoup $60 from an Asotin County resident they claimed borrowed the money for rent.
Joshua S. Law, 18, of Lewiston, and Isaiah Z. Hudson, 22, of Asotin, are in Asotin County Jail on $100,000 bond each for their part in an alleged collection attempt that led to Steven R. Masterson, 21, of Asotin County, receiving injuries to his head, face and thumb during a fight at Masterson’s residence on the 2600 block of 27th Street in Asotin County, according to the statement of probably cause.
Law and Hudson approached the residence in a threatening manner, one holding a rusty baseball bat, court documents said. A girl, who lives with Masterson in the lower level of the home owned by her parents, had closed a sliding glass door to keep her dogs from leaving the home as the men approached, court documents said.
Law and Hudson began banging on a glass door, attempting to open it and push past her and the dogs, court documents said. Law then allegedly threatened “he was going to bash their skulls in,” if they did not let him in and give him the cash. Hudson then handed Law the baseball bat and grabbed a brick, court documents said.
Law then stated “he was going to kill Steven one way or another and he was going to get another weapon from the car,” court documents said.
Masterson exited the home and told the men to leave when a fight began, court documents said. Hudson allegedly threw a brick at Masterson and brought him to the ground. Hudson also bit Masterson’s thumb during the fight, court documents said.
The girl called police during the fight. Law and Hudson ran to a car and fled the scene. They were picked up in a traffic stop later by law enforcement officers with the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarkston Police Department, court documents said.
Masterson told police he had only known Law for a couple of weeks and had never borrowed money from him, court documents said.
First-degree extortion, first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree attempted burglary and second-degree assault each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
