VIOLA — Two men were injured in a vehicle collision Tuesday evening in Viola.
According to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, a 68-year-old Lewiston man traveling south on U.S. Highway 95 and experienced a medical problem. His car drifted into the northbound lane at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The vehicle collided with another vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Tensed, Idaho, man. Both men were injured and taken to Gritman Medical Center.
Police directed traffic while emergency personnel responded to the scene.