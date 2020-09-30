Two Lewiston men have pleaded guilty to four felony counts each of possession of child pornography Tuesday in 2nd District Court in Lewiston.
Michael Stewart, 43, and Benjamin C. Martin, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to four counts each of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative materials in exchange for additional felony counts against them being dropped by prosecutors.
Stewart was facing 10 counts of possessing or accessing child pornography and Martin was facing 11 counts of possessing or accessing child pornography. Judge Jeff Brudie lowered each man’s bond from $50,000 to $5,000 and set a scheduling conference in both cases for Dec. 9.
Both men were arrested in August after an investigation led by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which had the help of Lewiston and Moscow police, Idaho State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.
The deal calls for a joint recommendation for a 3-10 year prison sentence for each man, but prosecutors agree to be bound by the presentence investigation and psychosexual evaluation recommendations while the two men can argue for probation. If probation is ordered, the state will argue for local jail time and defendants will forfeit all property seized.