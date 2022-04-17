LAPWAI — Two juveniles died early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Lapwai Road near Reservation Line Road in Nez Perce County, the Idaho State Police reported.
According to a news release from the state police, the wreck happened about 5 a.m. Saturday when the male juvenile driver of a teal-colored Honda Pilot was traveling east at a high rate of speed and lost control on the gravel road.
The Honda rolled into a field on the north side of the roadway. Two juvenile passengers died of their injuries at the scene. Six additional juveniles were transported to a nearby hospital via ground ambulance and police vehicles.
Next of kin have been notified. The investigation is continuing by the Idaho State Police.
The Lapwai School District announced on its Facebook page Saturday that Nimiipuu Health will provide additional counseling support for students and staff Monday morning. The library at Lapwai Middle-High School has been designated as a safe room for anyone needing additional support in the coming week, the school district announced.