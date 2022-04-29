GRANGEVILLE — Two Idaho County Jail inmates were charged with rioting at a county jail and battery after allegedly starting an unprovoked attack against a third inmate.
Chase Chandler, 26, of Peck, and Quam Anderson, 28, both being held at the Idaho County Jail on previous charges, were separated from the rest of the inmates. The 47-year-old victim in the incident was checked for injuries but declined medical treatment, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Chandler is being held on second-degree murder charges in connection with the Sept. 26 death of Wayne M. Hodges, 24, of Orofino. He is scheduled for jury trial in August, and his bond is set at $500,000.
Anderson is being held at the jail on a warrant from Twin Falls County; his bond is set at $11,500.
Mike Chlebowski, a deputy with the sheriff’s office, said he and another deputy were on patrol around 7 p.m. Wednesday when they received a call from the jailers at the courthouse asking for assistance because a fight between inmates was in progress.
“By the time we arrived it was over,” Chlebowski said. “We assisted (the jail staff) in moving the inmates involved in it.”
The incident was caught on video within the jail and Chlebowski said the deputies reviewed it.
“We were able to review the surveillance system and it clearly showed the two inmates battered the victim,” Chlebowski said. “It was an unprovoked attack.
“Their actions met the criteria for elements of the crime of rioting committed by two people using violence (against a third) and it occurred in the county jail. That meant it was a felony and the sheriff’s office’s stance is, we will not tolerate any such behavior in our jail. So we aim to charge at the highest level possible to discourage that behavior,” Chlebowski said.
The deputy added that he does not know what the fight was about and the victim reportedly said he did not know what started the fight, either.
The lead aggressor was placed into the jail’s maximum holding cell and the other two involved were also removed to separate areas.