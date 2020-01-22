YAKIMA — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Toppenish on Monday evening, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting was reported around 6:20 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release.
One victim was located at the scene and the second arrived at a hospital on his or her own several hours later.
Both were expected to recover.
A vehicle was stopped leaving the scene at what officers described as a high rate of speed. A 26-year-old Grandview man in the vehicle was identified as a suspect in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.