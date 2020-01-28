Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash on U.S. Highway 195 near the top of the Lewiston Hill on Monday morning.
Roger Downing, 76, of LaCrosse, was driving a 2004 Honda CRV south at 9:02 a.m. when the vehicle lost control on ice, crossed into the northbound lane, left the roadway and rolled several times, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. The vehicle stopped about 100 feet away from the highway.
The passenger in the CRV was Janet Downing, 75. Both Downings were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, the news release said.
Both Downings were treated and released, according to a St. Joe’s nursing supervisor.